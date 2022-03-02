news, local-news,

Upper Lachlan Shire Council equipment at Clifton Park has been damaged with the community urged to report any knowledge. The vandalism appears to have occurred between the afternoon of February 28 and the morning of March 1. Read more: Goulburn SES on high alert as flooding expected NSW, Queensland flood updates: more rain, more deaths, more devastation In addition to damaging the water fountain at the park, mats from the gym area were pulled out and thrown on the amenities building. General Manager Colleen Worthy said she was very frustrated by these acts of vandalism. "With Council's budget so stretched, and with our outdoor staff already so busy, this is just an unnecessary expense in both cost and manpower," she said. "And it's so pointless. No-one gains anything from this." Mrs Worthy urged members of the public to advise Council if they see or have any knowledge of any public property being damaged.

