How you can support the journalism that matters for ACT, Southern Tablelands and surrounding regions

Crookwell Gazette is switching on a new-look website and introducing subscription packages for online readers that will include unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the ACT, Southern Tablelands and surrounding region's No. 1 news source, The Canberra Times. Visitors to crookwellgazette.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, March 22, when package details will be released. From that day, as a Crookwell Gazette subscriber, you will be able get your favourite Crookwell news, sport and community information sent direct to your email inbox with our new breaking-news alerts and regular headlines newsletters, as well as around-the-clock access to canberratimes.com.au Your Crookwell Gazette subscription also unlocks all of the breaking ACT, Southern Tablelands and surrounding region news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by The Canberra Times and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as the Goulburn Post, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of the weekly Goulburn Post newspaper, allowing users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. Our new-look website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device and allowing you to follow Crookwell news on the go, wherever you are. The refreshed site design launching Tuesday at crookwellgazette.com.au draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Editor Jackie Meyers said the Crookwell Gazette was adapting to the changing way people were consuming news and information. "Our audiences are increasingly following the news on their phones or tablets, so we need to make sure we can continue to deliver the coverage our community expects and deserves," Mrs Meyers said. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local and regional news coverage is to our community so by offering subscribers access to The Canberra Times we're giving our loyal readers the best possible value, with local news plus the ACT, Southern Tablelands and surrounding regions' best regional coverage. "Our new subscription packages will allow readers to choose the way they want to support us to continue delivering journalism and information that serves the community." Crookwell Gazette and The Canberra Times are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.

How you can support the journalism that matters for ACT, Southern Tablelands and surrounding regions