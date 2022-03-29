Crookwell Gazette
Crookwell man found guilty of animal cruelty after horse put down

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 29 2022 - 6:21am, first published 4:00am
Goulburn Court.

A Crookwell man who left his horse to starve, forcing RSPCA officers to humanely destroy the animal, has been convicted of an animal cruelty charge in court.

