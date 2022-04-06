Top players to look for in the NRL

This is a commercial partnership with Neds.

The new season of the NRL is around the corner and all enthusiasts and fans are gearing up for a period of excitement and stiff competition. As is the routine before the start of the new season, everyone wants to know the best players to look out for in 2022.

The NRL is host to some exceptional talent, with all players bringing out their A games. The strongest of players lock heads against each other to get their hands on the prized trophy and create history.



The competitive instinct between all teams can be accredited to the players and the hard miles they run each season.



The players also determine the odds for their teams so that bettors can head out and play bets on them. You can view the latest odds for the upcoming NRL matches to see how different teams rank against each other.

In this article, we take a look at some of the top players in the NRL season this year, and how you can expect them to give their A game for their teams and the sport as a whole.

James Tedesco

James Tedesco had a stellar season and two during 2019 and 2020 and is a force to reckon currently. The star has had brilliant seasons with the Roosters and is among the top-rated stars for 2022.

We believe that Tedesco is the best player in the game, even though Clint Gutherson left him behind for the fullback of the year in 2020. Tedesco is the perfect definition of an athlete. The star knows how to run the hard miles and is a complete professional on and off the field.

The consistency that Tedesco offers to the Roosters helps them stand out and potentially get the big wins that define them. Tedesco is on a roll for the Roosters and has won the club player of the year award three years on the trot.

Cameron Munster

Cameron Munster is our runner up for the best player to watch in this year's NRL season. Munster, who is 27 years old currently, is dominant on and off the field and is going through his best seasons.



Munster claimed the Wally Lewis award during 2019's season and has had an amazing time with Melbourne in 2020 and 21. The star knows how to bring his best at the biggest stage and is the man for knock-out stages and matches.

Jack Wighton

Jack Wighton won the Dally M award in 2020 and simply deserves a mention among the top 3 to be gracing the NRL this season. Jack Wighton has had an amazing time with the Raiders and has helped them to the laurels they have achieved during the last two seasons.

Jack Wighton is a warhorse you can position literally anywhere on the field. While he originally started playing in the halves, Wighton can grace the backline with just as much excitement and vigour.



The star knows how to win games and is rated among the best in the business.

The 29-year-old had his best season to date in 2020 with the Green Machine and claimed the highest honour up for grab within the NRL. Wighton showed up in all but one game for Canberra in 2020 and bagged doubles in five games.



He also grabbed the spotlight with eight line breaking assists, 11 line breaks and eight try assists. Wighton surely is making his way up to the top and can be among the best rated players this season.

Nathan Cleary

Nathan Cleary is young, exciting and probably one of the best talents in the NRL. Aged just 24, Cleary has shown his way to the top. All doubts regarding Cleary's abilities have been put to death during the last two seasons.



Cleary got Dally M's halfback of the year award in 2020 and scored a mesmerising hat trick in the qualifying final win for the Panthers. There is room for Cleary to improve and up the ante this time around.

Josh Papalii

Josh Papalii is growing in popularity and is ranked among the best props currently. The star dismantled the Roosters in 2020 and led his team to the preliminary final in style.



The front rower has shown some incredible form and consistency and has played well for the Raiders in the last six season. The star is turning 30, but we believe he could be one to reckon.

The NRL can be an exciting period for fans and enthusiasts. With the season about to start, this roundup of the game's best stars will definitely get you all excited.