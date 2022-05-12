Family and friends of Emily Chalker and Bruce Belford along with students from Crookwell High School and well-wishers from the community were on hand for the naming of Crookwell's Sports Centre and Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Surrounded by loved ones, both Emily and Bruce were clearly moved by to have the facility named in their honour and the community's support.
Upper Lachlan Shire Mayor Pam Kensit praised both of these outstanding athletes for not only their achievements but also for their ongoing involvement in mentoring and assisting others, for always promoting Crookwell and the Upper Lachlan, and for being such positive role models and ambassadors for the Shire.
In his speech, John Broderick highlighted Bruce Belford's many achievements as well as the role he'd played in the development of the Barbell Club and his significant contribution to development of plans for the building.
Mr Broderick also praised former council employee Linus Nesbitt-Hawes for not only submitting the successful grant and leading the project, but also for being so accommodating in accepting input for the centre.
Emily Chalker was moved to tears when she recounted the support she had received from the community, including the Civic Reception given to her and teammate Kellie Miller in 2014, and said she especially appreciated the sacrifice and support provided by her family in assisting her to live out her dreams.
Emily said the town and her roots had stayed in her mind throughout her hockey journey and added that she was proud to see so many local juniors still representing the area. The building will now be known as the Emily Chalker Sports Centre and the gymnasium within it, the Robert Bruce Belford Gymnasium.
The Sports Centre was completed in late 2019 with funding from state government's Club Grants Program, Upper Lachlan Shire Council, the Crookwell Barbell Club and various other sports and community groups.
Features of the Sports Centre include a gym, club room, canteen, toilets with disability facilities, change rooms, referee's room and storage. The centre and the gymnasium were named following a council expressions of Interest process.
The pandemic prevented opening of the Sports Centre due to travel and gathering restrictions, but with Emily in town and restrictions lifted, the naming ceremony went ahead. Goulburn MP, Wendy Tuckerman, was unable to attend due to a parliamentary sitting. However she will officially open the venue in coming weeks.
