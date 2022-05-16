Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Canberra artist Emma Beer takes out Goulburn's annual art prize

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 17 2022 - 3:30am, first published May 16 2022 - 4:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra artist Emma Beer was clear cut in what she'd do with her winnings after claiming the Goulburn Art Award on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.