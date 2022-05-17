Angus Taylor has endured three federal election campaigns since being elected as Hume MP in 2013.
But this year's was especially challenging with the death of his father, Peter, at age 84 on April 24. The former National Farmers Federation vice-president was well known for his reformist zeal and family's history in the Snowy Monaro region.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Mr Taylor said reading the tributes about his father's life had reminded him of the importance of public service.
"Even though it's difficult at times, it's important and makes a difference, just as my father's life did," he said.
"I believe I'm making a difference to this region and I'm incredibly proud of that...I want to keep doing it and that's why I'm asking for another three years."
The MP, who holds a 13 per cent margin in the seat, will not be drawn on whether he believes independent Penny Ackery can win or dent his hold. The Vote Angus Out group has rallied behind her, as has an army of volunteers.
Mr Taylor said he'd run against independents before. If people didn't know how they and other small parties would vote when it counted, they shouldn't choose them, he said.
"People know our policies, what our policies are, what we're investing in and how we make decisions. The outcomes have been strong," he said.
"In the last couple years we've never seen so many cranes over Goulburn. This place is steaming ahead and I want it to continue."
He cites money for the city's Perfoming Arts Centre, Wollondilly Riverwalk and Medicare funding for an MRI machine at Goulburn Base Hospital as examples of his advocacy.
Mr Taylor argues there's a sense of confidence in the region and that most people just want to live their lives, run businesses, raise their family and have opportunities.
Asked about the role of social media in the campaign, the MP said it was often not a "civil place" and he'd noticed a 'clear trend.'
"Right across Australia there has been a loss of civility that has intensified with every campaign I've seen. It's true of this one as well," he said.
"Social media and Twitter, in particular, are often not civil places. People are taking that into the real world and that's unfortunate. The vast majority of people are not interested in that."
Advertisement
He rejects Ms Ackery's claims the Coalition is not acting strongly enough on climate change. Mr Taylor argued Australia was leading the world on household solar, had beaten Kyoto emission reduction targets and was investing in low emission technologies. On Monday he announced up to $25,000 for Goulburn's Tribe Brewery to upgrade equipment for energy efficiency and install monitoring devices.
The federal government also granted Boral $30m to explore the feasibility of a carbon capture plant.
He also maintains action on climate change must balance the need for "reliable and affordable energy."
On Veolia's controversial waste to energy proposal at the Woodlawn bioreactor, the MP said the technology could work but the company had not demonstrated it had "widespread community support," as state planners required.
"I can't support a project that doesn't have the community's backing, and this is currently the situation for this project," he said.
Advertisement
"I met with Veolia CEO Richard Kirkman late last year to discuss the proposed Advanced Energy Recovery Centre and to raise the strong concerns put to me by community members.
"I expect Veolia to engage constructively with the community and resolve those safety and environmental issues that are of real concern. I made that clear in a formal letter to NSW Minister for Planning, Anthony Roberts."
Also on the home front, Mr Taylor said while his opponents were making an election issue of the proposed Goulburn to Crookwell rail trail, he had supported the project from day one. However, the "nuts and bolts" and approvals had to be in place before grants could be secured.
The MP also argues the Coalition is acting on affordable and social housing supply through partnerships with the states. Further, he backs Sunday's policy announcement, allowing first homebuyers to access as much as 50 per cent of their superannuation for a house deposit.
"I don't understand the (Labor) argument that (that it will lead to less superannuation in the long-term," Mr Taylor said.
Advertisement
"Do people think investment in housing is not going to give a return but investment in shares will? It makes no sense."
Despite the Coalition being down in the polls, Mr Taylor says he's confident its policies and Australia's current economic position will resonate with voters. He said people had also "talked down" the Coalition's chances three years ago, yet they'd won.
Asked whether he'd remain in politics if the Liberal/National Party lost but he won the seat, Mr Taylor said he was committed to the electorate.
"I believe in what we're doing and continue to do," he said.
"I'll be fighting for Hume from any side of parliament and my track record is pretty good. It's clear that with a Labor government it will be harder for Goulburn and region."
Advertisement
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.