Upper Lachlan Shire councillors will consider whether to reaffirm its commitment to the Goulburn to Crookwell rail trail next week.
It follows a recent Goulburn Mulwaree Council decision to allocate funds in its 2022/23 budget to update maintenance and other costings on the 56km proposal, as well as a feasibility study and economic assessment.
Councillors also decided to continue liaison with Upper Lachlan Shire Council about their financial commitment to the estimated $14.2 million project.
The latter will debate the matter on Thursday, May 19. A report recommends that Upper Lachlan reaffirm its commitment to the rail trail and allocate $15,000 towards updating costings.
Cr Bob Kirk has championed the proposal for many years. Both councils earlier contributed money towards a feasibility study. A biosecurity investigation has also been completed.
But Cr Kirk said the $14.2m estimate was completed in 2020.
"I think it could be 25 per cent higher now given the increase in construction costs," he said.
"Even if it's $20m, we still have to review the feasibility and economic studies."
Despite the expected increase, Cr Kirk said modelling estimated an almost $5m annual return, based on 30,000 day trippers, 10,000 overnight stays and 23,500 local users annually. In terms of investment he could not think of any other project that would give such an economic injection.
He told The Post that Goulburn was perfectly placed to capture cyclists who travelled the Hume Highway often bound for Victorian and southern NSW rail trails.
"Within 2.5 hours of Goulburn you would find 75 per cent of the state's population," he said.
"It would be an enormous boon to our region's economy."
The project is dependent on grant funding. However the councils have missed out on $7.1m from the federal Building Better Regions fund and $5.5m from the state's Regional Acceleration Fund, following applications.
Cr Kirk said the funding had been a stumbling block and attributed the lack of success to timing.
However he argued the councils were doing the State a favour in resurrecting a disused rail line and creating a tourism driver.
"We don't have the means to fund it. It is a state property," he said.
Cr Kirk is a member of the original Goulburn to Crookwell Rail Trail Group Inc group, formed in 2014.
More recently, another group, Friends of Goulburn to Crookwell Rail Trail, has formed. Members include Neil Penning, Ian Anderson and former Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president, Mark Bradbury.
They're developing a community engagement plan about the trail and creating awareness using a distinctive symbol - a yellow bike. The bikes are on display in Crookwell and Goulburn. The Friends have also joined forces with Bicycle NSW and Rail Trails Australia to heighten awareness about the benefits.
In April, the trio updated Goulburn Mulwaree councillors on their activities. They have invited members of both councils to a familiarisation tour of the Tumbarumba to Rosewood rail trail on June 3 and 4. It will also include representatives of the Crookwell Potato Growers Association, the disability services sector, Goulburn and Crookwell Men's Sheds, business and community members.
Mr Anderson said councillors' questions about biosecurity along the trail were valid and the group also wanted these addressed.
"(But) we want both councils to recognise that the rail line is an easement, that it's Crown land and is there for everyone to enjoy," he said.
Some landholders along the route have raised biosecurity concerns and fears about possible fencing of the route, especially on properties bisected by the line. Cr Andy Wood, a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party, told Goulburn Mulwaree's meeting that he supported the rail trail but the biosecurity aspect was "super important."
Cr Kirk said the biosecurity report would need to be updated to consider new landowners since the original was completed.
Meantime, the council is awaiting a state government report on pilot rail trails. Mr Bradbury said it was expected to recommend whether the rail corridor remains Crown land or another model.
In related news, Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes told a meeting this week that the organisation wholeheartedly supported the project.
However he was disappointed that the Chamber had not been invited to be part of a working party, given the business benefits.
