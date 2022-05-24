A Taralga district man was airlifted to hospital following a farm accident near Taralga on Monday.
Taralga RFS personnel were the first on scene at a Bannaby Road property, after being advised at about 11.30am that a silo had fallen on a male aged in his seventies. The property is located a few kilometres from Taralga.
RFS Southern Tablelands operations officer Mitchell Butler said upon arrival, brigade members found the silo had fallen on the man's hand. He was conscious and breathing and personnel administered first aid until ambulance and police arrived.
An ambulance media spokeswoman said the man suffered deep lacerations to his hand. A helicopter landed on nearby Bannaby Road, which was closed for about 90 minutes. He was airlifted in a stable condition to Canberra Hospital.
The Goulburn Post understands the male was reversing a tractor when it hit the silo. After the silo fell, he was able to phone for help. Members of the community lifted the silo from his hand.
The man was to undergo micro-surgery at Canberra Hospital.
