Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Taralga district man airlifted to hospital after farm accident

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services, including an ambulance helicopter were called to the scene of a farm accident near Taralga on Monday. Photo supplied.

A Taralga district man was airlifted to hospital following a farm accident near Taralga on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.