The region is in for a wintry blast as as a strong cold-front and low-pressure system move into southern and eastern Australia from Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a weather warning on Sunday afternoon for eastern NSW, south-east South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania.
A strong cold-front and low-pressure system will bring below-average temperatures, showers, low-level snow and brisk winds, the Bureau says. Winds from 70km/h to 90km/h are expected, along with snow down to 600 metres.
Severe weather warnings for damaging winds currently stretch from south-east WA, across SA and include much of NSW and north-east Vic.
"Severe thunderstorms and small hail are also possible, mainly in the south," a spokesman said.
"Thunderstorms may bring the risk of localised destructive winds. This cold front may also bring significant rainfall to some regions where water storages are near full and soils are saturated, so river rises are possible in several catchments."
Temperatures will drop significantly in the wake of the front, with below average temperatures expected.
Goulburn is expected to reach eight degrees on Tuesday, and just six degrees on Wednesday. Bowral will top 10 degrees and eight degrees over the respective days.
The Bureau says maximum temperatures will plunge to be three to six degrees below average (for May) as far inland as southern Queensland and southern Northern Territory still remaining below average for the rest of the week.
"Forecast strong winds will make conditions feel much colder during the day. Given the length of time since the last wind event, there may be some damage to property and weakened trees, and flash flooding due to blocked drains," the spokesman said.
The coldest air will move over during Tuesday, with the snow potentially falling to 800 metres for the NSW Central Tablelands, 600m for south-east NSW, Tasmania and Victoria. It will be very windy, leading to possible blizzard conditions.
The low is expected to move into the Tasman Sea from Wednesday, with showers continuing in the cold air behind it.
The Bureau is recommending communities stay up to date with the latest Bureau warnings through the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.
