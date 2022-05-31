The Highlands and Tablelands have been transformed into autumn wonderlands, full of colourful leaves over the last three months.
As we approach the end of autumn and say hello to a very chilly winter, I asked residents to send in pictures of everyday autumn bliss.
These photos were taken when people were out and about and relaxing at home.
There has been a mix of warm and colder days across both regions, along with days that were wetter than others.
According to the Bureau of Metereology's (BOM) Moss Vale weather station, the highest temperature recorded so far across March, April and May was 27°C on March 22.
A bitter and nippy low of 0.4°C was documented on May 20, and there has been a total of 693 millimetres of rain.
The BOM's Goulburn weather station revealed that the warmest day so far this autumn was also recorded in March with 25.8°C.
Goulburnites certainly got a taste for winter on May 20 with a freezing -3.2°C.
About 327 millimetres of rain have also been documented through the station.
I am passionate about delivering stories for residents in the Southern Highlands and Tablelands. I have experience across print, digital and radio journalism as well as podcasting. I am a general reporter but I always try to brighten the news cycle with feel-good stories that highlight wonderful people in the community and local initiatives and voices. You have probably seen one of my galleries pop up on the sites, I am a sucker for photos (especially of doggos)! If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
