Residents can soon expect a smoother drive along Wheeo Road and Boorowa Road.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council's maintenance grading crew started works on an unsealed section of Wheeo Road between Hawthorne Tree Road and Grabben Gullen on Wednesday, May 18.
Current work includes grading and repairing this section of the road, and will include sealing of the section by the end of the year.
The crew are also making their way North to Boorowa Road, finishing necessary maintenance on unsealed sections.
Pothole patching was also scheduled on sealed sections of Wheeo Road from May 18.
General Manager Colleen Worthy said the work was supported by state funding and would help improve a section of road in need of work.
"Council has funding under the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program to upgrade approximately two kilometres of Wheeo Road," she said.
"This work is scheduled to be completed by December 2022 but as with all of our works this year, that is dependent on the weather and any other urgent repairs our crews are drawn away to."
