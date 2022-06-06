Council is calling on all young people aged 12 - 25 years to let them know what kind of activities they would like to see during the upcoming July school holidays.
General Manager Colleen Worthy said the project is supported by funding Council has received from the NSW Government, earmarked for holiday activities.
"Council has received $3,300 from the Department of Communities and Justice for activities that encourage youth participation and inclusion, and this is in addition to the $7,000 received from the Youth Holiday Break program to run from July 4-17 2022," she said.
"To that end, Council would really like to hear some suggestions from the youth of the Shire. It's less than a month away which leaves a very short time frame to work in, so Council asks that suggestions be sent to grants@upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au by close of business, Wednesday June 15."
The Holiday Break program objectives are to:
Some suggested activities have included:
Late Night Movie or Disco.
Arcade Games for a week in the library.
Graffiti or other workshops.
But that's just scratching the surface. If you have other ideas Council would love to hear them but please get them in before the June 18 deadline. Council will also be seeking volunteers to assist with the projects that are selected, and those volunteers will need a Working With Children check.
This project forms a part of Council's increased focus on the Youth of the Shire. At its April Ordinary Meeting, Council resolved to support and help restart Youth Council. Council is also applying for a grant to employee a part-time Youth Officer.
