Look out Goulburn, some of the best up and coming footballers are set to come to town.
The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) has been selected to host the Football NSW Country Cup on the upcoming weekend of June 11-13.
Cookbundoon Sporting Complex will play host to the Under 14 and 16 Girl's tournaments while the other divisions including Boy's Under 12-16 age groups and the Girl's Under 12's will be hosted at venues within the Riverina, Southern and Western Branches.
The Country Cup Tournament is for Country Representative Teams, it affords country players the opportunity to play against teams from outside their branch and to experience tournament football.
The Tournament will bring around 250 of the best NSW Country female players to Goulburn over the June long weekend. Teams from Bathurst, Dubbo, Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla, as well as the STFA will compete in each division. The Tournament is set to inject approximately $238,000 into the local economy.
STFA Football Manager, Craig Norris, is looking forward to having the Country Cup come to Goulburn.
"The STFA are very excited to be hosting the Country Cup for the first time, it's great for the game locally and a wonderful chance to show our great new facility to Country NSW," he said.
"We are thankful to Goulburn Mulwaree Council for all the support and Football NSW for bringing this event to Cookbundoon Sports Grounds."
Across the weekend, Football NSW will take the opportunity to scout players and check on the progress of others for the 2023 NSW Talent Support Program.
