Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Simple trick helps local gliding possum population bounce back after land clearing

By Clare McCabe
June 7 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They are some of the cutest animals found in Australia and a new initiative on our doorstep is seeking to provide them a safe place to nest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.