Damaging winds predicted across large swathe of NSW

Updated June 7 2022 - 4:30am, first published June 5 2022 - 4:29am
The warning area for damaging winds and blizzard conditions in a warning released by the Bureau of Meteorology early on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning people in the Southern Tablelands, Southern Highlands, ACT, parts of the Illawarra and the South Coast of the possibility of damaging winds throughout the day.

