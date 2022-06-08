Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
Council

Extensive list of Upper Lachlan roadworks and projects unveiled by council

By Newsroom
June 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upper Lachlan Shire Council (ULSC) have released an extensive list of ongoing infrastructure projects across the region, including several large-scale roadworks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.