Helen Campbell is receiving double the recognition for her musical talents this year.
Not only was the music-loving 92-year-old recognised as the Crookwell Australia Day Citizen of the Year, but she has also received Medal of the Order of Australia as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Ms Campbell said she was overwhelmed but excited to have received the honour.
"I thought they'd got the wrong person when I first received the letter," she said.
"I really can't imagine why I would receive an award for something that I just naturally love to do."
Ms Campbell received the OAM for her service to music through education and performance, and she sure knows how to put on a show.
Over 32 years, Ms Campbell directed 22 musicals with the Crookwell Amateur Dramatic Society (CADS) and loaned her expertise to the Kids Acting on Stage (KAOS) group.
Before assuming the role as CADS Musical Director, she taught full-time as a Music, English and History teacher at Crookwell High School for 10 years. Later she swapped down to part-time work.
In her spare time, Ms Campbell played the organ at the local Uniting Church and was a member of the Crookwell Community Singers and Choral Society.
Ms Campbell said her love for music began when her mother gave her a piano as a young child.
"Music has provided me with such joy throughout my life and I just hope that I've been able to extend that to other people," Ms Campbell said.
While she played her last children's show two years ago, Ms Campbell continues to do just that, entertaining her fellow residents at Viewhaven with her piano playing.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
