Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

2021 Census reveals boomers remain dominant generation in Crookwell despite national shift

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mission Australia recently hosted a morning tea for grandparents in Goulburn. Photo: Sophie Bennett.

Baby Boomers make up more than one quarter of the Goulburn-Mulwaree population, bucking the national trend of Millennials catching up.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.