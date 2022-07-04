SES crews were kept busy across the Southern Tablelands and Highlands over the weekend as wild weather battered both regions.
Starting on Friday and continuing as we speak, the region has been left feeling more than a bit sodden by non-stop rainfall.
Here's what went down over the weekend.
Singin' in the rain
Bowral was predicted to receive a maximum of around 300mm over Saturday, Sunday and Monday while in Goulburn, 100mm was the most the Bureau of Meteorology forecast.
Goulburn Airport recorded only 39.2mm for Friday and a measly 1.8mm on Saturday while Crookwell Post Office totaled 53.4mm for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Bowral peaked at 148mm on Saturday with another 42mm recorded this morning, based on Sunday's rainfall.
So while the numbers may have fallen short of what was forecast, that doesn't mean the SES were sitting around all weekend.
SES leaps into action
SES Argyle Cluster Commander Rob Bell said crews had responded to 15 jobs, including one flood rescue at 11pm on Saturday.
In the Southern Highlands it felt like the rain didn't stop for almost 72 hours and combined with some at times intense winds, conditions were ripe for chaos.
Wingecarribee SES Unit responded to approximately 200 callouts over the weekend.
"There was a lot of flooding, a lot of diversion required, and leaky roofs and trees on houses with the wind we had last night [Sunday]," Unit Commander Heather Rowe said.
"We've been quite busy, our members have been out non-stop over the entire weekend and we still have teams out today."
Road closures
A comprehensive list of road closures across Goulburn Mulwaree and Upper Lachlan Shire can be found here.
Motorists are advised to take extreme care when driving on the roads, and delay any non essential journeys.
If you need assistance don't hesitate to call the SES on 132 500 or Triple Zero for emergencies and remember never, ever drive through floodwaters no matter how shallow they seem.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
