We are smack bang in the middle of NAIDOC Week and there's still plenty for you to get involved in across the region.
NAIDOC Week is held in the first week of July each year as a way of celebrating the heritage, achievements and culture of our First Nations people.
The theme for 2022's celebration, which takes place from July 3 to 10, is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
Here's the top three things to help you do just that.
Goulburn Women's Weaving Circle
Join Jodie Munday this NAIDOC Week for a women's weaving workshop using sustainably sourced materials to create a coil woven table centrepiece.
In this workshop, women will gather together, weave and have a yarn while enjoying some stories and music.
This workshop is for female participants, six years and older, to socialise and learn new skills together.
The workshop will take place on Saturday, July 9 from 1pm to 4pm and bookings can be made through the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery.
Real Aussie food at the Crookwell Hotel Motel
Want to try something different, want to try something native and creative?
Come and enjoy NAIDOC week at the Crookwell Hotel Motel and sample some bush tucker. Examples include creamy crocodile penne pasta, emu sirloin, possum pie and quandon, wattleseed brownies.
Menu runs from July 3-10 with the normal blackboard menu still available
Sunset Dreaming Exhibition in Mittagong
Fundamental gallery in Mittagong is showing an exhibition of works by Djon Mundine OAM, dubbed 'Sunset Dreaming'.
The exhibition is an immersive experience that talks of time and place - specific to Mittagong and the living First Nations culture.
Djon said he hoped to inform people on the local landscape prior to British colonisation and show the existing multi-cultural society already in the Southern Highlands at the time.
"There were Aboriginal societies in what is now the Southern Highlands," he said.
"God is everywhere and in everything. Aboriginal people are everywhere and do everything. Aboriginal beliefs are a form of pantheism; that is, the belief that reality is identical with divinity, or that all things compose an all-encompassing, immanent god; equating god with the forces and laws of the universe."
The exhibition is showing Friday through to Monday each week 10am to 5pm until August 1.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
