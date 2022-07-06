The state government has awarded more than $1 million for further work on Crookwell's aquatic centre upgrade.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman announced that Upper Lachlan Shire Council had secured $1,188,366 for stage two of the Crookwell Multi-purpose Aquatic Activity Centre (MACC). The money comes from the government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.
Stage one is already underway, thanks to $5 million in earlier grant funding. That work comprises a 25-metre outdoor pool, a new front building with visitors information centre and cafe. Progress has been delayed by the wet weather.
Mrs Tuckerman said the latest grant would help deliver a 16.67 metre indoor pool, five self-powered resistance exercise bikes, and 200m of all-weather walking/running track.
"I am delighted that the government is supporting Upper Lachlan Shire Council in delivering an inclusive and accessible facility for to all residents and visitors," she said.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council Mayor Pam Kensit said stage two of the MAAC would allow the community to swim, run and cycle all year around.
"It will also see the addition of new and exciting swim classes for water safety skills and swimming proficiency as well as fitness and mini-triathlon activities", Cr Kensit said.
Almost $100 million was awarded to 38 organisations across NSW in Round 1 of the Fund. It invests in new or upgraded multi-sport facilities to provide more opportunities for people to play sport and be active.
