Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Major Southern Tablelands road set to undergo pavement rehabilitation work for two months

By Newsroom
July 7 2022 - 4:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A major Southern Tablelands road is set to be affected for two months due to pavement rehabilitation works. Photo: file

A major Southern Tablelands road is set to be affected for two months due to pavement rehabilitation works.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.