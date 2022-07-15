Dozens of road closures after July drenching for Upper Lachlan Shire

Taralga bore the brunt of flooding and road closures as rain hammered down on the Upper Lachlan Shire at the start of July.
Council said over the weekend of July 2-3 there were no fewer than 12 road closures across the Shire, with Council monitoring known flooding areas and reacting to flooding reports.
General Manager Colleen Worthy was thankful for the efforts of council's outdoor staff and the Crookwell and neighbouring SES units for their work in dreadful conditions over the weekend.
"Our staff and the SES have been out in this weather for much of the weekend and I am very appreciative of their efforts," Ms Worthy said.
"I was advised that SES had to perform a rescue at Curraweela Creek on Saturday night after a car drove into the flooding. And I believe the same car had already driven through that area once before getting turned around at the Abercrombie River Bridge, by which time the water had risen significantly.
"I don't know how many times the SES, Police and councils need to repeat the message ... don't drive into flooded roads and causeways whether there is a road closed sign or not. You don't know what damage has been done to the road surface beneath you and often don't know the depth so please, again, don't drive into flooded roads."
Mrs Worthy said this flooding event would set back and even undo some of the work being done on road maintenance and repair but added that the immediate concern is keeping people safe.
The road closures as at 10am Monday 4 July included the following:
Pejar Road closed between Goulburn Road and Third Creek Road due to
flooded causeway
Bevendale Road closed at Lachlan River Crossing
Taralga-Oberon Road at Curraweela Creek
Taralga-Oberon Road at Abercrombie River bridge
Taralga-Oberon Road 2km south of Wombeyan Caves
Jerrong Road at Hogans & Wiarborough Creeks
The Abercrombie River Causeway
Golspie Road at Woolshed Creek
Blue Hill Road at the Golspie Bridge
Blue Hill Road at Burra Burra Creek
Rhyanna Road at Tarlo River
Brayton Road at Wollondilly River
Tyrl Tyrl Road at Bolong River
Scabben Flat Road
