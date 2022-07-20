Crookwell Gazette
Hume Police District set for boost to officer numbers while more rural investigators are also on the way

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
July 20 2022 - 4:00am
The Southern Tablelands will soon be seeing more men and women in uniform after a boost to police numbers across the region.

Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

