The Country Women's Association has encouraged nurses to apply for a scholarship to support their career development.
The Social Issues Committee of the CWA of NSW established the Palliative Care Nurse Grant in 2019.
The $3000 grant will be awarded to a registered nurse seeking to upskill in palliative care.
The CWA of NSW and the Southern Tablelands Group offer scholarships to members of the local community each year.
Applicants are required to include in their application which course they wish to undertake and the course fee.
Only the course fee is covered by the grant, up to a maximum of $3000, and courses must be run through an Australian provider.
For example, a "Professional Certificate in Palliative Care Nursing" online course is conducted through the University of South Australia.
Applicants do not need to have a connection to the CWA of NSW, the scholarship is open to any RN upskilling in the field.
Applicants must be:
For further information and an application form please contact Ms Karen Pavey on 0413 311 675 or email karen.pavey@hotmail.com.
Applications open August 1 and close September 30 2022.
Late applications will not be accepted. All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.
