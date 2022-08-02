Two district wind farms have dispersed funds to a wide variety of community organisations.
The Gullen Range wind farm committee recently signed off on five grants, which were endorsed by Upper Lachlan Shire Council at its July meeting.
Owner BJCE Australia is contributing $70,000 to the fund this year.
"With more than $30,000 carried over from last year, a sizeable sum was on offer for local not-for-profit groups to share," a council spokesman said.
The recipients are:
In total $109,679.44 was dispersed.
The fund is open to community groups seeking support for projects and initiatives within a 10km of the wind farm.
Meantime, the Cullerin Range Wind Farm Community Fund also distributed $25,306 to five organisations:
Council general manager Colleen Worthy said the fund provided grants to projects or initiatives that benefited the community within 20km of the wind farm.
"The wind farm grants make a significant contribution to their local communities in the Shire," she said.
"It is very pleasing to see such a diverse group of projects being assisted."
