Health authorities will employ a palliative care volunteer coordinator to service the region, with the help of a grant.
Palliative Care NSW scored the $20,000 Snow Foundation grant recently.
The Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) will use the funding to help employ a volunteer coordinator to service Goulburn, Yass Valley and Upper Lachlan Shire.
SNSWLHD palliative care volunteer services project officer Fiona Sivyer said the volunteer coordinator would be an important link between patients receiving end-of-life care, their family and carers and the clinicians and volunteers providing specialised support.
"We train volunteers in end-of-life care so they can offer compassion, companionship and respite, which helps to reduce distress, improve people's quality of life and bereavement experiences," Ms Sivyer said.
"The volunteer coordinator manages these wonderful volunteers in the regions they support, and will assist in their recruitment, coordination of meetings, training, education and further professional development opportunities."
The volunteer service was established in 2020 in partnership with Palliative Care NSW and COORDINARE. Starting in the Snowy Monaro region, services have since opened in Eurobodalla, Queanbeyan and Bega Valley regions and have attracted permanent NSW Health funding.
Ms Sivyer said SNSWLHD is looking to employ a part-time volunteer coordinator to support palliative care volunteering in the Goulburn region. People with experience in volunteer management or community service delivery are encouraged to apply.
The 2022/23 state budget allocated $743 million over the next five years for palliative care and specialist health services across NSW. All local health districts will benefit from the funding.
To find out more about the program or the role, contact Jacqueline Clancy on (02) 6150 7576 or jacqueline.clancy@health.nsw.gov.au
