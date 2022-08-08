The new Crookwell Multi-purpose Aquatic Activity Centre [MACC] is beginning to take shape, literally, with concrete pours penciled in over the coming weeks.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council have provided an update on the centre's construction, costing approximately $5 million in state and federal grants.
General manager Colleen Worthy revealed the concrete pour would take place throughout August but unrelenting wet weather had caused delays.
While hopeful of a summer completion, no date for opening has been set.
"There is much movement on site and the team of concreters are out every day making a dint in the work," Ms Worthy said via a statement.
"Adam, Nabil, Amir and Adham are the hardworking professional team moving the project ahead after months of delays caused by many factors including inclement wet weather, shortage of available materials, price increases and shortage of available staff.
"Anyone building or attempting to build this year will understand the frustration and delays being experienced in the construction industry.
"Unfortunately all this has pushed the project back and again the deadline has moved with construction of the pools due to be completed during the summer months.
"After construction there is a two month phase for the pools commissioning. I hesitate to suggest a new date for completion because so many factors have been outside our builder's control to this point in time."
The MAAC features a six-lane, 25 metre outdoor pool, an approximately 17 metre indoor heated pool and a toddler pool with interactive jets and water umbrella.
Ms Worthy meanwhile thanked workers for their efforts in difficult conditions.
"In the meantime the concreting team are pushing forward in all sorts of Crookwell weather, including rain, a little snow and lots of icy / windy conditions," she continued.
"But their work ethic and attitude to the MAAC project has been inspiring and gives us hope that we will be building pools and facilities in the upcoming months."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
