Emergency services were called to several car rollovers in the Goulburn district on the weekend.
A woman was flown to hospital after her vehicle rolled on the Laggan to Taralga Road on Friday, August 12, just after 9pm.
RFS Southern Tablelands operations officer, Mitchell Butler, said crews were called to the scene following reports a car had overturned and a person was trapped.
Police, ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW attended.
Police said the woman was driving her Mazda BT50 east along Laggan Road, Laggan when she swerved to avoid a kangaroo. She lost control of the vehicle, which crossed onto the other side of the road before hitting an embankment and coming to rest upside down in a ditch.
Mr Butler said the woman advised RFS crews that she was not injured but couldn't free herself from the vehicle.
However an ambulance media spokesman said a woman in her 40s was treated for facial injuries, back and side pain. She was flown to Canberra Hospital by a Toll NSW Ambulance helicopter.
The road was closed for about one hour while police extracted her and the vehicle was righted and towed.
On Saturday, at 6.30pm, a man was driving east on Braidwood Road, Tirrannaville, when he swerved to avoid hitting a kangaroo.
Police said the vehicle hit a guard rail, causing damage to the car and the guard rail. The driver was not injured.
Meantime, RFS, NSW Fire and Rescue and police were also called to a single-vehicle rollover on the Federal Highway at Yarra at about 10.30pm on Saturday.
Mr Butler said no one was injured or trapped. Fire crews cleaned up a small fluid leak. One highway lane was closed for a short time. The car was towed from the scene.
