Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Five Goulburn region schools to receive upgrades in state budget

By Newsroom
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:28pm, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tirranna Public School will see a sports and storage shed built. Photo: file

Five schools across the Southern Tablelands are set to receive upgrades as part of the 2022/23 state budget.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.