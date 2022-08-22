Five schools across the Southern Tablelands are set to receive upgrades as part of the 2022/23 state budget.
Four primary schools as well as Crookwell High School are all included in the Minor Capital Works Program, totaling $148 million.
In Goulburn, Tirranna Public School will see a sports and storage shed built, Wollondilly Public School will have electronic storage gates installed and Goulburn North Public School will have an admin upgrade.
Further afield Tallong Public School will get a sports court and Crookwell High School will receive a food tech upgrade.
State member Wendy Tuckerman said the funding was distributed with future student numbers in mind.
"School environments play a crucial role in students' learning experience, so it is important that we provide the quality teaching and learning spaces," she said.
"This funding will help make sure all students have high-quality facilities and that the schools are equipped to manage increases in student numbers.
"Local businesses will also be encouraged to bid for the works through the Local Trade Scheme so that they can also benefit from this funding. This will help ensure the investment supports our local tradies, particularly in regional communities."
