NSW Police have re-launched an operation targeting livestock theft with Hume Rural Crime Investigators already ahead of the game.
Operation Stock Check allows officers of any rank to inspect vehicles carrying livestock to help identify stolen goods.
Police said that over $8.5 million worth of sheep and cattle had been reported stolen since the operation first launched in 2020.
From Monday (August 22), livestock transport will be inspected with increasing frequency while the Rural Crime Prevention Team [RCPT] has also seen its numbers jump to 63.
In addition to the operation, Hume Rural Crime Investigators have already begun inspecting vehicles with the assistance of Highway Patrol.
"These joint operations gives the RCPT the opportunity to share their skills and knowledge about livestock theft, with other specialist police like Highway Patrol," Southern Zone Coordinator Detective Sergeant Mick Calleja said.
The region has seen its fair share of rural theft with 150 second-cross lambs, stolen from a property near Taralga in June.
Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said police were committed to giving farmers a helping hand.
"This operation is one of a number of steps the NSW Police Force is taking to protect the livelihoods of our farmers, who have enough to deal with without having to worry about criminals stealing their stock," he said
"Officers will also be interacting with farmers and engaging with members of their rural communities to ensure they are protecting their stock in every way they can, because prevention is key."
State Rural Crime Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside, said the operation would be cracking down on procedure as a means of prevention.
"Operation Stock Check isn't about targeting truck drivers, it's about ensuring carriers and farmers are making the appropriate checks; including that the animals are fit to load so that when you are pulled over by police it is a simple check and you can go on your way," he said.
"Livestock carriers can expect to see an increase in vehicle checks in an effort to disrupt the illegal transportation of stock, whether it be large trucks, small trucks, utilities, trailers or horse floats."
Hume has two rural crime investigators, Senior Constables Dale Croker and Alison Fitzpatrick, while the South Coast PD will receive an extra investigator as part of 10 new postings across the state.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
