Upper Lachlan Shire Council have announced a new Director of Infrastructure and he's swapped tropical vibes for the legendary Tablelands frost.
Leon Kruger has stepped into the role off the back on three decades in local government, engineering consultancies and the mining sector.
He was most recently the Director/Manager of Infrastructure and Operations at Litchfield Council in the Northern Territory.
Kruger, who has settled into a property near Laggan, said he was looking forward to getting started in the role.
"I did my homework and this seemed like a great environment for us," he said.
"We have always had a preference for a rural lifestyle and, for us, the Upper Lachlan Shire ticks all of the boxes.
"It's a little cold at the moment, but I've lived in New Zealand and other cool environments which I really enjoyed. This is very similar.
"I believe that while high performing organisations invariably embrace robust systems and procedures, what really makes them extraordinary is a healthy vibrant culture.
"I'm looking forward to leading not only a high achieving team but also one with great pride in what they do and a great team spirit."
General Manager Colleen Worth also welcomed Kruger to council.
"I'm very much looking forward to working with Leon," she said.
"He will be a valuable asset to our senior management team."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
