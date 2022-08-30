Crookwell Gazette
Fliss and Tottie from Crookwell hope to take out The Amazing Race Australia

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:00am
Contestants on The Amazing Race Australia will trek across the globe for the prizes of two cars and $250,000.
Fliss Naughton and Tottie O'Brien are ready to travel the globe on the Amazing Race Australia. Picture: Supplied

Fliss Naughton and Tottie O'Brien are ready to carry the baton for Crookwell, and pack their passports, as they travel across six continents for one TV show.

