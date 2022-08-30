Fliss Naughton and Tottie O'Brien are ready to carry the baton for Crookwell, and pack their passports, as they travel across six continents for one TV show.
The best friends will compete against 20 other teams on The Amazing Race Australia this year, and hope to be the first all-female team to take out the show.
Twenty-one-year-old Fliss was determined to apply for the show, and did not want to do it with anyone else.
"[It was] an experience of a lifetime," she said.
They were thrilled that the show was going global, after contestants had to race around Australia during the pandemic.
"For some of the experiences and challenges, I'll never get to do them again," Fliss said, who was eager to travel overseas.
If they make it to the end, they will walk away with $250,000 and two new cars, but that was not the end-goal.
Fliss said was an opportunity to show young people, particularly those from the country, that they could do anything.
As for their highlights, Tottie was able to tick off a bucket-list destination - Greece.
"You'll see me jump up and down, we're very fortunate to do that," she said.
"...Just being able to travel for the first time without the family, I barely had any travel experience, it kind of scared me a little."
The 20-year-old said the show gave her the chance to immerse herself in different cultures, and appreciate living in Australia.
The friends, who grew up together, hope their experiences in the country have given them problem-solving skills on the show.
"Fliss and I are more hands-on people," Tottie said, who lives on a cattle farm.
The young traveller thinks being bogged down in mud, changing tyres and her time on country roads will come in handy.
According to Channel 10, all of the teams will be divided into two groups and will compete in Sydney and Melbourne, before they continue the race overseas.
Some of the destinations they will trek around include Belize, Morocco, Columbia and Turkey.
"Being from Crookwell, we've got the small town pressures but happy to carry that baton," Fliss said.
You can watch The Amazing Race Australia, which is hosted by Beau Ryan, from tonight (August 29) at 7.30pm, on Channel 10.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
