Time to get back in the garden

What a start to spring! If you haven't already now is the time to get into the garden.
What an opportunity to help spread the word on how great gardening is. What you accomplish now will be able to be enjoyed in the months to come. It doesn't matter if you have a courtyard, a small garden or something more substantial.
Every fortnight until Christmas I will endeavor to help you get motivated to transform your green space into a wonderful garden by giving you hints and tips that I have picked up over the years.
The first thing on our list is weeding and tidying.
Get out and do a rubbish run. Remove any old pots, bits of old garden edging, rusty items. You will be amazed at how much is laying around the yard that needs to go!
Don't forget to give your lawn a trim as well. Once you have a hazard free area you can get down and dirty and start weeding. Remove any grass and broadleaf weeds such as mallow, which has made its way into the garden beds.
Pull out any dead plants (remember to put all your green waste in your green bin to be composted). Lastly top up your garden beds with some fresh soil ready for the next step.
Get ready to throw yourself into the thick of it!
The Goulburn Gardener.
