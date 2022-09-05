Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Let's Get Earthy' conference brings leading experts on regenerative agriculture to Goulburn

September 5 2022 - 5:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Craig Hunt with Hannah McInerney, CEO of Land to Market Tony Hill, farmer and retired GP Dr Robert Favaloro, landcarer and artist Jenny Bell, agriculture advisor Matthew Lieschke and soil micro-biologist Walter Jehne. Pictures supplied

A conference in Goulburn will give farmers and other landholders access to some of Australia's leading experts on improving profitability and sustainability through regenerative agriculture.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.