Residents across the Highlands and Tablelands pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Residents across the Southern Highlands and Tablelands have paid tribute to the Commonwealth's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Australia woke to the news that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland, marking the first change to Australia's head of state in seven decades.
The news marks the end of the second Elizabethan era.
Kerry Dwyer, Goulburn
"She was very gracious lady.
"I had the pleasure of being a cadet during her visit in 1954. We lined up in a guard of honour at the Sydney Cricket Ground as she was driven through.
Dean of Saint Saviours Cathedral Goulburn Phillip Saunders
"Even in my lifetime there has only been one monarch so it's an enormous change," he said.
"Whether you are a royalist or not, she was a person who was widely admired in her country, the Commonwealth and world as a person of faith and service."
Nigel Wingad, Goulburn.
"It's overwhelming."
"She was out there during the Blitz doing things, helping people who got bombed in London.
"Despite the goings with the Royal Family on she's the one who has never been embroiled in anything."
Peter Walker, Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor
"No matter what religion or faction you are, [Queen Elizabeth II] had an ability to push past that. She has all but demanded total respect. But above all else she has always been a mum, grandmother and now great-grandmother.
"I'm glad she passed away at Balmoral. She always said that was her home and Buckingham Palace was work. It was very fitting."
Rachel Russell, Southern Highlands
"There are few who can say they have lived maintaining such grace, strength, poise and respected command as Queen Elizabeth II.
"Our former Queen modelled juggling a career and motherhood through the 50s to 70s, an incredibly challenging time for women.
"She demonstrated service to duty without the abuse power in a way we wish more would, and utilised soft power to achieve and maintain authority and respect from republicans and monarchists alike.
"Her spirited sense of humour was demonstrable when she fanged the Prince of Saudi Arabia around in the back of the Land Rover when women couldn't drive in that country.
"She knew her job was to be a port in the storm for her people, and an anchor in changing times. Vale QE2."
Alexandra Springett, Southern Highlands
"My Serbian grandfather was a royalist within his own country and also had great respect for the English monarchy.
"As a five year old I was allowed the privilege of carefully leafing through his two gorgeous books of glossy black and white photos of the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth shone out in all her smiling presence and dignity.
"This was in the late 1950s, her coronation having been in 1953. How young to assume such a role, and how well she then conducted it in the years thereafter.
"I now have a dear son in law who is a proud Londoner - having said that, he also is an Australian citizen as of last year, something else to be proud of.
"As Australia moves forward, the subject of whether to become a republic will be debated. Whether we do this or not, our country will always hold our history with Queen Elizabeth close to our heart, her dedication to duty and her people, and her unfailing sense of humanity and humor, a role model for us all.
"Vale, dear Monarch, you will be missed."
Theresa Moxon, Southern Highlands
"I wasn't a royalist until the last few years after watching documentaries on the queen, I was not only inspired by her life I admired her for her dedication her strength of duty her sense of fashion and her abilities to do so many tasks while being an iconic monarchy.
"Her ability to rise to any situation and all while being a wife a mother a grandmother and a great grandmother She will be missed."
Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith
"I want to pay tribute to one the greatest leaders the world has ever seen. She saw 15 prime ministers, she dealt with World War II, the end of communism; she has seen so many things throughout her life.
"While we mourn her passing, the people of NSW have to offer thanks for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and millions across the globe."
Samantha Armytage, Southern Highlands
On social media, Southern Highlands resident and journalist Samantha Armytage shared a picture of the Queen on her Instagram account.
