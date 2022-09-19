It is believed that two species of feathertail glider could occur in the area: the Broad-toed Feathertail Glider and Narrow-toed Feathertail Glider. Similarly, two species of sugar glider could potentially occur: Krefft's Glider and the now more narrowly defined Sugar Glider. The Yellow-bellied Glider, Krefft's Glider, feathertail glider and Common Brushtail Possum were all recorded in areas that burnt. The last three species were recorded in an area burnt at high severity and are recovering more rapidly than the Greater Glider in that area.

