Crookwell fun run 2022 to support St Marys P&F Association

Updated September 20 2022 - 5:29am, first published 4:19am
People of all ages and skill levels are being encouraged to sign up for the Crookwell Community Fun Run on October 18.

Organisers of the Crookwell Community Fun Run are encouraging Upper Lachlan Shire residents to get involved.

