Work is well underway with the restoration of the stone garden beds located at the Spring Street and Goulburn Street roundabout in Crookwell.
The Upper Lachlan Shire Council has engaged local stonemason Brian Doyle and his team to carry out the repairs.
Over the next few weeks, you will notice some traffic control as the stonemasons finish their repairs and the gardeners replant the beds. The plants being used are low-growing correa that will provide a greener entrance to the CBD while flowering for an extended period of the year.
Director of Environment and Planning Alex Waldron commented that the works being carried out are in response to community requests.
"These works will help maintain an important part of the Shires heritage," Ms Waldron said.
"The greener, more colourful flowered entrance to town will also soften the look and improve aesthetics throughout the seasons."
This project is part grant-funded through the NSW streets as shared spaces program which has been successful in providing parklets in Crookwell and Laggan, along with planter boxes, outdoor furniture and artwork throughout the shire.
