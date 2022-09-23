Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Crookwell street gardens undergoing restoration

Updated September 23 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Doyle and his team have been restoring the stonework around garden beds in Crookwell. Picture supplied.

Work is well underway with the restoration of the stone garden beds located at the Spring Street and Goulburn Street roundabout in Crookwell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.