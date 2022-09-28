Crookwell Gazette
Upper Lachlan Shire councillor Paul Culhane sentenced for drink driving in Crookwell

By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 4 2022 - 1:07am, first published September 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Paul Culhane pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (September 28). File picture

Upper Lachlan Shire councillor Paul Culhane has been sentenced for mid-range drink driving.

Local News

