Toyota Rav4 review: An overview of the popular SUV

The Toyota Rav4 is one of the most popular SUVs on the Australian market. Picture by Stephen Andrews on Unsplash

This article is in partnership with CarExpert.

The Toyota Rav4 is one of the most popular SUVs on the Australian market. It's the best choice for families or individuals who want plenty of space and versatility. But what's it like to actually drive? We take a closer look at the Rav4 in this article, reviewing its performance, features, and fuel efficiency.



We also offer our verdict on whether this SUV is worth buying. So if you're considering purchasing a Toyota Rav4, read on for all the details you need to know.

How Toyota Rav4 performs

The Rav4 is a great car to drive. It has superb handling and performs well on both city streets and highways. The car is also very fuel efficient, averaging between four and six litres per 100 kilometres. It makes it a nice choice for both short and long trips.



The Rav4 is also very comfortable, with plenty of room for five adults to sit comfortably. The car comes standard with a five-year warranty, one of the best in the industry.

When it comes to safety, the Rav4 is a top pick. It has a five-star ANCAP rating and comes standard with seven airbags. The car also has a reversing camera, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. This makes it one of the safest cars on the market.

How much does the Toyota Rav4 cost?

The Rav4 is priced differently depending on the model you choose. The base model costs $34,400, and the top-of-the-line model costs $52,700. The price will vary depending on your desired features and the model you choose. Moreover, you can find a used Rav4 for a fraction of the cost.

The advantages and disadvantages of the Rav4

The Rav4 is a great SUV with plenty of features to recommend it. However, there are also a few drawbacks that you should be aware of. So, let's take a closer look at the pros and cons of this popular vehicle.

Pros

Regarding advantages, the Rav4's most impressive feature is its hybrid drivetrain. It gives the SUV excellent fuel economy and plenty of power. The interior is also spacious and comfortable, making it a great choice for families. Finally, the Rav4 has been designed with dynamic equilibrium in mind, meaning that it can handle different types of terrain easily.

Cons

However, there are also some drawbacks to the Rav4. One of the most noticeable is its infotainment system, which is mediocre at best. It might not be a big deal for some people, but it's worth mentioning. Additionally, some variants of the Rav4 have unusually long waiting lists. It is likely due to the high demand for the SUV. Finally, the base engine is less impressive than other options on the market. But, this just comes down to personal preference.

Factors to consider when buying a Toyota Rav4

When choosing a Toyota Rav4, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. Here are some factors to consider before making your purchase:

How you'll be using the car: The Rav4 is a great choice for both city driving and highway trips. The base model should suffice if you're mostly driving in the city. However, if you plan on doing a lot of highway driving, then you might want to opt for a higher-end model.

Your budget: As we mentioned above, the Rav4 is available at various prices. Setting a budget before purchasing is important so you don't overspend.

Your needs: The Rav4 is a versatile SUV that can be used for a variety of purposes. Think about how you will use the car and what features you need before deciding.

The dealer: When buying a Toyota Rav4, it's important to purchase from a reputable dealer. Do your research and read online reviews before making your purchase.

Your trade-in: If you have a car that you'd like to trade in, then you should factor this into the cost of your new Rav4. You may also be able to get a discount if you trade in your old car.

Financing: If you're planning on financing your Rav4, you need to consider the interest rate and terms of the loan. It's crucial to get pre-approved for a loan before making your purchase.

These are just a few things to remember when choosing a Toyota Rav4. With so many variables to consider, it's critical to do your homework before making a purchase.

Should you buy a Toyota Rav4?

The Toyota Rav4 is a great car for those looking for an SUV with plenty of features. It's comfortable, efficient, and versatile, making it a great choice for families. However, there are also some drawbacks that you should be aware of. So, it's crucial to do your research before making your purchase. But overall, the Rav4 is a great car and would be a good choice for many people.