7 of the most common causes of car accidents

Knowing what causes most car accidents can help you stay safe on the road and avoid being in an accident yourself. Picture Shutterstock

If you've been in a car accident, you know how traumatic it can be. Not only is there the physical damage that can be done, but there's also the emotional damage. Many people don't realise that car accidents happen for a variety of reasons. This blog post will discuss 7 of the most common causes of car accidents. Knowing what these causes are can help you stay safe on the road and avoid being in an accident yourself!

7 Common Causes of Car Accidents

Car accidents are a leading cause of death and injury in Australia. Here are 7 of the most common causes of car accidents:

1. Distracted driving

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to passengers, fiddling with the stereo, using GPS navigation, or anything else that takes your attention away from the task of driving.

2. Fatigued driving

Fatigued driving is when you're so tired that you can't focus on driving and are more likely to make mistakes. It's a major problem in Australia, with one in five serious accidents caused by driver fatigue. If you're feeling tired, pull over and take a break. It's not worth risking your life or the lives of others.

3. Speeding

Speeding is one of the most common causes of car accidents. It increases your chances of losing control of your vehicle, and it also means you're less likely to be able to stop in time if something unexpected happens. Slow down and arrive alive.

4. Driving under the influence

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never a good idea. It impairs your judgment and reaction time and increases your chances of being involved in an accident. If you're going to drink, don't drive. And if you're taking medication, check with your doctor or pharmacist to see if it's safe to drive.

5. Weather conditions

Bad weather can make driving conditions more difficult, and even the most experienced drivers can have accidents in severe weather. If you don't have to drive in bad weather, don't. And if you do have to drive, take extra care and allow yourself more time to get to your destination.

6. Poorly maintained vehicles

If your car is in poor condition, it's more likely to break down or have an accident. Make sure you keep up with regular maintenance, such as oil changes and tire rotations. And if you're not mechanically inclined, find a trusted mechanic who can help you keep your car in good working order. Never skip an oil change!

7. Road Rage

Road rage is when you let your anger get the best of you while driving. It's dangerous because it can lead to aggressive and reckless driving. If someone cuts you off in traffic, don't take it personally. And if someone is driving aggressively, don't engage with them. Just let them go and don't let them ruin your day.

These are 7 of the most common causes of car accidents. If you're a driver, be sure to avoid these hazards on the road. And if you're ever in an accident, remember to stay calm and call for help.

What should you do if you've been involved in a car accident?

If you've been involved in a car accident, the first thing you should do is stay calm. It's important to assess the situation and make sure everyone is okay. Once you've done that, you can start thinking about what to do next. There are a few things you should keep in mind after a car accident:

1. Get medical attention

The very first thing you should do is seek medical attention, even if you don't think you've been injured. It's better to be safe than sorry, and some injuries may not be immediately apparent.

If you are able to, try to get the contact information of any witnesses who saw the accident. This can be helpful in filing a police report or insurance claim. Take photos of the accident scene if you can, as this can be helpful in documenting what happened.

2. Call the police

Even if the accident seems minor, it's always a good idea to call the police. They can help to sort out the situation and file a report. This report can be helpful in filing an insurance claim.

Try to get the other driver's insurance information as well as their contact information. Exchange this information with them as well. Do not admit fault to the police or to the other driver. Let the insurance companies sort out who is at fault.

3. Contact your insurance company

As soon as possible after the accident, you should contact your insurance company to let them know what happened. They will likely need to open a claim and will start the process of investigating the accident.

Be prepared to give them information about the other driver, any witnesses, and the police report (if one was filed). This way, they can start working on your claim as soon as possible.

4. Contact a lawyer

If you've been seriously injured in the accident, or if the other driver was at fault, you may want to contact a lawyer. They can help you understand your legal options and protect your rights. A lawyer can also help you to negotiate with the insurance company and get the best possible settlement for your claim. If you decide to contact a lawyer, be sure to do so as soon as possible after the accident. Smiths Lawyers are here to help you with your car accident claim.