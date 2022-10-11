A love that shines like a Diamond: Carole and Stan celebrate 60 years

For 60 years, Carole and Stan Groppler's love has shone bright like a diamond.
This year the couple will celebrate their diamond 60th wedding anniversary on October 13.
Carole, who worked as a private secretary, grew up in Elizabeth Bay, while Stan, a surgical salesman, grew up in Pagewood and a few different places.
Carole and Stand moved to the region in 2002.
The couple first met on a bus going to a YMCA camp in 1958 and got married on October 13, 1962.
Through their 60 year marriage, Carole and Stand had three children Steven, Vicki and Ilene, nine grandchildren, including step grandchildren and four great grandchildren, including step great grandchildren.
According to their daughter Ilene, their secret to a long last marriage is never go anywhere without kissing each other.
"Never go to bed angry at each other & always kiss before you go to bed," she said.
