Patients and visitors at the Goulburn Base Hospital's new clinical services building are set to benefit from the photography skills of community members.
Five photographs of local flora have been selected to bring life to the walls of the building and improve patient outcomes.
Health Infrastructure Arts Program Director Brigette Uren said biophilic designs had renowned healing benefits.
"When you can connect people to nature they have a much more relaxed feeling in that setting," she said.
"It takes away anxiety very quickly and when you're in a healthcare setting ... you're often at your most vulnerable ... even when it could be something as exciting as having a baby."
Chair of the Goulburn Arts Working Group John Gale said the competition encouraged the community to submit photos of local flora and was an opportunity to showcase the talents of the region.
"The winning entries feature as part of large-scale artworks at staff stations and lift walls, supporting wayfinding around the hospital and adding bursts of colour, while also acknowledging traditional owner's use of local flora in bush therapies for recuperation and healing," Mr Gale said.
Photographs of wattle, boronia, eucalyptus, blue bell and lilac were selected; all native to the Goulburn region.
The winning photographers were Angus Robards for his wattle and lilac, Mick Irvine for his boronia, and Renee Andrews for her eucalyptus and blue bell.
Mr Robards is a security officer at the Hospital and said the staff and the community appreciated the way the photos added colour and light around the hospital.
The competition attracted 73 entries in total and Ms Uren said she was thrilled by the community response.
"It speaks volumes to the high regard the Goulburn community has for its health infrastructure and health workers," she said.
"They're not just places to be sick, they really are underpinned by a community wanting to be well."
Ms Uren said the whole arts and heritage culture strategy for the Goulburn Base Hospital was always about celebrating and honouring the history of the health service.
"I'm really proud of how many local people and diverse local people are recognised across the building and in the hospital campus more broadly," she said.
The redevelopment team also worked with students from The Crescent School to create the artwork for the rainbow category, which is featured in the Maternal and Paediatric Outpatients and the Paediatric Inpatient Unit.
Health Infrastructure's Rural and Regional Executive Director, Amanda Bock, said they were very appreciative of the involvement of the local school children in the project.
"We hope the rainbow graphic will help make children from across the district feel at home and comfortable if they're in the hospital," she said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
