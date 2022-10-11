Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Upper Lachlan Shire Council repairs Kingsdale Straight in one-week turn around

Updated October 11 2022 - 2:24am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Repairs were completed on the Kingsdale Straight. Picture supplied

Drivers who use the Kingsdale Straight will now enjoy a much smoother drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.