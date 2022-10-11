Drivers who use the Kingsdale Straight will now enjoy a much smoother drive.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council's outdoor road crews completed repairs on Onslow Road and Goulburn Road Intersection on Monday, September 19.
The pavement was severely damaged due to high volumes of rain and increased traffic.
On average, 3500 drivers use the road each day with 15 per cent of those drivers in heavy vehicles.
Aiming to complete the project before the school holiday, repairs began on Monday, September 12 and wrapped up within a week thanks to the tireless efforts of the crew.
The improvements carried out included pave rehabilitations as well as a reseal and drainage works.
The project was funded by Transport for NSW and the council is pleased that these improvements were implemented before the peak season traffic with both the long weekend and school holidays occurring.
