Although the sun has returned this week, many roads remain closed due to flooding or rain damage.
Here is the list as of Tuesday, October 11.
The Gunning Showground also remains closed this week due to wet weather conditions and will be reassessed on Monday, October 17.
Council staff are currently checking other roads in the shire and any further closures will be updated on the Upper Lachlan Shire Disaster Dashboard.
If you come across a flooded road/causeway that is not currently on the list please phone Council's Works Department to advise on 02 4830 1000.
