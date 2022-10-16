Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Petaurus Connections project named as 2022 NSW Sustainability Awards finalist

Updated October 16 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Antram, Greg Warden and filmmaker Richard Snashall. Picture supplied

A project aiming to secure a future for vulnerable squirrel gliders has been named as a finalist in the NSW Sustainability Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.