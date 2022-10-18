A group of Crookwell athletes is proving that age is no barrier when it comes to fitness.
Just short of a dozen athletes represented the town at the Masters League grand finals held in Melbourne on October 14 to 17.
Masters League is a sanctioned CrossFit event which sees athletes over the age of 35 compete in five workouts testing their strength, speed, gymnastics and endurance.
Rising Sun Health gym owner Aaron Marcelino said he was "super proud" of everyone who competed and that for many it was their first competition.
After 20 years in the army, Mr Marcelino opened Rising Sun Health just over a year ago and said there had been a "great response" from the community.
Crookwell athletes Annie Reeves, Sheree Rice, Lisa Opie, Mike Kilborne, Kylie Mansell, Donna Eddy and Aaron Marcelino competed in the grand finals; Josh Proudman, Fred Bensley and Zoe Marcelino also qualified but were unable to attend.
There were some great results on the day, Sheree Rice placed second in her division and Annie Reeves placed third. Well-known Crookwell doctor Lisa Opie placed eighth overall in Australia.
The competition attracts competitors from around Australia, the United States, New Zealand and Asia and has age divisions ranging from 35-40 to 60 plus.
To qualify for the grand finals, athletes had to work through a series of online qualifiers and state finals to receive an invitation to compete.
Mr Marcelino said he cheered on the teams alongside coaches from 2583 Fitness, while others supported them through the live stream online.
"The weekend was amazing, and we can [happily] say Crookwell was well represented," he said.
Next year's Masters League grand final will be held in New Zealand and Mr Marcelino said he already had more people interested in competing than the amount who entered this year.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.