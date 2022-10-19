Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Local health district releases hospital surgery guides for southern NSW

October 19 2022 - 5:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General manager of corporate services and products Sarah Galton and executive director of operations Fiona Renshaw with the new Southern NSW Local Health District surgery guides. Picture supplied.

Patients in Southern NSW will now find it easier to navigate their surgery journey, with the release of two new guide booklets from Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.